Remember Anushka Sharma's Doppelganger? This Is How She Reacted To Vamika's First Pic

Anushka Sharma's lookalike Julia Michaels is trending once again. Why, you ask? Well, the singer just dropped a comment on Anushka Sharma's first Instagram entry after becoming a mother. On Monday, the actress shared a picture of herself along with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and their daughter and revealed that they named her Vamika. Anushka's fans and friends filled up the comments section of her post with congratulatory messages. Julia Michaels too wrote "Congrats" in the comments section. Her remark garnered over 3 thousand likes. See Julia Michaels's comment on Anushka Sharma's post:

Screenshot of Julia's comment on Anushka Sharma's post.

In 2019, Anushka Sharma reacted to Julia's tweet, in which the singer wrote: "Hi Anushka Sharma, apparently we are twins. LOL" Anushka, reacting to her post, wrote: "OMG, Yes! I've been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life."

OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

On Monday, Anushka Sharma shared the first picture of her daughter Vamika on social media and she wrote in her post: "Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes. Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy in August last year. The stars met during the shooting of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple flew to Tuscany, Italy and got married in 2017 after dating for several years. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. She produced Paatal Lok and Bulbbul last year.