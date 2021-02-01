'My Whole World In One Frame:' Virat Kohli's Reaction To Anushka Sharma's Pic With Vamika

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy anushkasharma)

As Anushka Sharma introduced the world to her daughter Vamika on social media, her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli shared his current feelings with these words: "My whole world in one frame." On Anushka Sharma's picture also featuring the cricketer and their daughter Vamika, who they welcomed last month, Virat Kohli left this comment, which has over 34 thousand likes as of now. This is Anushka Sharma's first post after becoming a mother and it was absolutely worth the wait. "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level," Anushka Sharma wrote while introducing her daughter to her social media family.

In her extensive note, Anushka Sharma summed up the emotions that she and Virat Kohli have been experiencing ever since the birth of their baby girl and she added, "Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes. Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full." She signed off her post by thanking her fans for their prayers and positive energy. "Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

This is what Anushka Sharma posted:

Here's a screenshot of Virat Kohli's comment on Anushka Sharma's post:

Screenshot of Virat Kohli's comment on Anushka Sharma's post.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, announced the big news of her birth on social media. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," tweeted Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy in August last year. The stars met during the shooting of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple flew to Tuscany, Italy and got married in 2017 after dating for several years.