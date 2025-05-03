Virat Kohli's Viral Pic With Daughter Vamika Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Virat Kohli prepares for an IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. A viral photo features Kohli with his daughter, Vamika Kohli clarifies liking a post for actress Avneet Kaur was accidental.

Virat Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming IPL match of his team Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the match, a viral photo of the cricketer with his daughter Vamika has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the viral picture, Virat is seen spending time with his little munchkin. The cricketer is seen dressed in his RCB jersey.

The viral photo surfaced amid online chatter after Virat Kohli liked a post from a fan page dedicated to actress Avneet Kaur.

He issued a statement on Instagram that read, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

On May 1, Virat Kohli penned a sweet post for his actor-wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday.

He shared an unseen picture from his daughter Vamika's fourth birthday bash with Anushka. The caption read "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You're the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday, my love."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and became parents to a baby boy, Akaay, in February 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress. However, the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.

