Viral: Anushka Sharma's Ice-Cream Date With Daughter Vamika New York. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pictured together. (Image courtesy: naimeesha_m)

Anushka Sharma is enjoying every bit of their stay in New York. The actress is in NYC to support and cheer for her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli for the T20 World Cup 202. They are accompanied by their kids - Vamika and Akaay. Recently, the mother-daughter duo went for an ice-cream date. The actress' childhood friend Naimeesha Murthy shared a video on social media. In the video, Anushka, dressed in her casual best, is seen walking towards the ice-cream parlour. She can be seen climbing up the stairs with her baby girl Vamika. In one of the glimpses, the Jab Harry Met Sejal star is seen posing with an ice-cream stick. Another glimpse shows her clicking a photo of the scrabble board with Vamika's name written on it.

Last week, a video of the couple strolling the streets of NYC went viral on the Internet. In the video, Anushka and Virat are dressed in their casual best.

Another viral video shows Anushka and Virat holding Vamika's hands as they walk inside the hotel. Take a look at the video.

Last month, Virat Kohli jetted off to New York for the T20 World Cup 2024. He was accompanied by actor-wife Anushka Sharma and their kids Vamika and Akaay. The family of four was spotted at the Mumbai airport. While Anushka didn't pose for the cameras, Virat stopped and posed for the lensmen stationed there. He also asked the shutterbugs not to capture the actress as she was with the kids. The cricketer sported a white T-shirt teamed with a beige shirt and denims. Anushka, on the other hand, was dressed in a black T-shirt and blue denims.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.