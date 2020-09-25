'Relieved': Arjun Rampal Tests Negative For COVID-19, Will Have To Retest In 4 Days

Arjun Rampal shared this selfie.( courtesy: rampal72)

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. recently got a COVID-19 test done after his Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for coronavirus. The actor, on Friday morning, shared that he has tested negative for the virus. He posted a selfie, in which he can be seen smiling and he wrote in his caption: "Test is in, Covid negative." The National Award winning actor also thanked his fans and well-wisher for their concern and love and added, "Thank you for your love and prayers. Have to retest in 4 days. But relieved." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #staystrong and #staysafe."

On Thursday, Arjun Rampal revealed that the production of his forthcoming project Nail Polish was halted after two of his co-stars tested positive. "Bummer! Quarantined at home, as my co actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters," he wrote in his post.

Arjun Rampal, who began shooting for Nail Polish earlier this week, posted a few pictures from the sets and wrote: "So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health. On the sets of Nail Polish. Coming Soon."

Arjun Rampal's last onscreen appearance was in the web-series The Final Call.