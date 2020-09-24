Arjun Rampal Awaits His COVID Result With 'Fingers Crossed' After Two Co-Stars Test Positive

Arjun Rampal shared this image. (courtesy: rampal72)

Arjun Rampal, who recently resumed work, will quarantine at home as two of his co-stars tested positive for coronavirus. The actor, on Thursday afternoon, shared a post on Instagram, in which, he revealed that he got a COVID test done after his Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari contracted the virus. Arjun Rampal, who awaits his test results, wrote in his post: "Bummer! Quarantined at home, as my co actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #nailpolish, #willbounceback, #fighters and #fingerscrossed.

On Wednesday, the National Award winning actor posted a few pictures from the sets of Nail Polish and he wrote in his post: "So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health. On the sets of Nail Polish. Coming soon."

Arjun Rampal, who was staying at home with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their one-year-old son Arik, frequently, shared pictures along with his family. In July, the couple celebrated Arik's first birthday and posted special messages along with pictures of their son on social media.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call and his last film release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta.