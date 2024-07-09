Reh Ja: Ayushmann Khurrana And Arhana Dhawann's Chemistry Combusts

A still from the song. (Image courtesy: AyushmannKhurrana)

Ayushmann Khurrana wears many hats: actor, poet, composer, and singer. The star has once again stood behind the mic and mesmerised fans with his magical vocals. On Tuesday, Ayushmann released the official video of the latest song Reh Ja on his YouTube channel. The clip opens to the actor answering a call. In the next frame, Ayushmann is standing with a mic, accompanied by an entire band including guitarists, a keyboard player, and a drummer. A few seconds into the video, we see some intimate moments between Ayushmann and actress Arhana Dhawann. From enjoying coffee together to expressing their love and affection for each other, the two dish out couple goals.

In addition to singing, Ayushmann Khurrana has also composed and written Reh Ja. The song also features vocals by Harjot Kaur. The caption read, “Reh Ja is a nostalgic track full of longing and heartfelt pleas. It talks about finding comfort in everyday moments and the pain of being apart. Reh Ja is out now and all yours on all streaming platforms.”

In April, Ayushmann Khurrana talked about how he “cannot live” without music. In an interview with Gaana, the actor said, “Music for me is, it's like, breathing. I cannot live without music. There is always a song playing in my head constantly.”

In the same interaction, Ayushmann Khurrana also opened up about how originality is important in music. He added, “Music has changed a lot. The good thing is that today's era has an originality in them. I am sure there are remixes. Just in case you copy, people will come to know in an instance so now you cannot steal or get inspired, and I don't think that is even possible. So, now the originality is important. For that matter, the remixes these days are also good, it's not bad. In this era, every genre of music is surviving and thriving.”

Ayushmann Khurrana has sung various tracks such as Pani Da Rang, Saadi Galli Aaja, Nazm Nazm, Naina Da Kya Kasoor, and Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho.

On the acting front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday.