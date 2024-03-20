Ilaiyaraaja Poster: Presenting Dhanush As The Music Legend

Image tweeted by Dhanush. (courtesy: Dhanush)

For all Dhanush fans, we have amazing news in store. The actor has shared details about his upcoming film Ilaiyaraaja, the biopic of music legend Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja. In the poster shared on X (formerly Twitter), we can see an animated shot featuring the back of the protagonist. The text on the poster read, “Dhanush as Ilaiyaraaj.” For the unversed, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja is a legendary musician and composer.In a career spanning more than 50 years, he has composed over 7,000 songs. The 80-year-old maestro has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Take a look at Dhanush's post below:

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a note on X regarding Dhanush's Ilaiyaraaja. He wrote, “Ilaiyaraaja biopic first announcement poster: Dhanush essays title role…Dhanush steps into the shoes of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja… The creators of the much-awaited biopic unveil the retro-style first announcement poster of Ilaiyaraaja, directed by Arun Matheswaran.”

The film critic added, “Produced by Sriram Bakthisaran, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Ilamparithy Gajendran and Saurabh Mishra… Nirav Shah is the DOP, while Muthu Raj is the production designer. Will release in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Malayalam, #Kannada and #Hindi. #IlaiyaraajaBiopic.”

Last year, Indian Express reported that Dhanush will headline Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja's biopic. The report cited a prominent journalist who disclosed, “Exclusive news: Dhanush confirmed to essay Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic! According to trusted sources, it is confirmed that National Award-winning star Dhanush will be playing Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic. Sources added that the movie will go on floors in 2024 and will release in 2025. This is likely to be a huge project given that it is about one of India's music legends and has uber-talented Dhanush playing the role. The project is said to be produced by Connekkt Media.”

Furthermore, the report mentioned that singer Yuvan Shankar Raja, son of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, had expressed his desire a few months ago for Dhanush to portray his father in the biopic.

“A few months back Yuvan Shankar Raja had said that he would love to see Dhanush play his father Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic and the stars seem to have aligned. This is the first biopic Dhanush will be seen in and it's an iconic role. The Captain Miller star is one of Ilaiyaraaja's biggest fans and this role will definitely bag him some awards I think.”

Dhanush was last seen in Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller.