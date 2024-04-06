Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha On How She Deals With Trolls: 'I'm A Little Stronger That Way'

Rasha shared this image. (courtesy: RashaThadani)

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who will reportedly make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan, recently opened up about the role of social media in her life, how she deals with online trolls and her reaction to new-found media attention in an interview with Cosmopoliton. Rasha, who is quite active on Instagram, believes social media can be "biggest motivator" or "greatest demotivator". Talking about the role social media plays in her life, Rasha said, "For me, social media is just a fun way of expressing who I am. But, it is important to understand self-love and self-care to the fullest first, because social media, as a whole, is something that can be either your best friend or your worst enemy-it can be your biggest motivator or your greatest demotivator."

When asked about if she gets affected by trolls and online negativity, Rasha said, "I am a little stronger that way-I feel lucky I haven't been trolled all that much (yet). I follow this saying: If your day is a 100%, and something affects 3% of it, don't let the other 97% get affected as well. If something (like trolling) happens, I believe in processing it, feeling bad for a bit, then forgetting about it, and moving on."

She added, "I meditate constantly as it is good for my mental health. When you sit with yourself, respect your own feelings and thoughts, it makes you a stronger person."

Rasha, who often shares posts with mother Raveena Tandon, said she has come to terms with the media attention and she is "pretty chill" about it nowadays. Rasha said, "While growing up, mom tried to keep us away from the spotlight, and I was grateful that we were not exposed to pap culture at the time. I was 17 when I was papped alone-it took me time to warm up but now I am pretty chill. With the increased amount of social media platforms, it is hard to keep away from it. Obviously, social media isn't our work-while it can be fun, it can also be nasty."

Rasha celebrated her 19th birthday a couple of days ago. Sharing the pictures from the celebrations, Rasha wrote, "Thankyou for all the love." Take a look:

Rasha graduated from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is reportedly to make her debut soon under Abhishek Kapoor's production.