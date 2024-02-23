Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani Setting Mother-Daughter Goals In This Family Wedding Pic

Rasha shared this image. (courtesy: RashaThadani)

Raveena Tandon's beautiful daughter, Rasha Thadani, has captivated everyone's attention with her latest Instagram post. The young diva is currently in Goa for her cousin's wedding. Oh, and, she has shared a delightful set of pictures from the dreamy beach celebration. The first picture features Rasha, Raveena Tandon and friends dressed in their ethnic best. Next, we get a glimpse of the mother-daughter duo striking a pose for the camera. The breathtaking sunset has amped up the frame. Rasha also shared a mirror selfie, capturing her radiant smile. The album also shows Rasha riding a golf cart and enjoying the company of her cousins at the party. In the caption, Rasha simply wrote, "Didi ki shaadi [sister's wedding.]”

Filmmaker Milind Gadagkar was the first one to drop a comment under Rasha Thadani's post. He wrote, “There is a strong reason why they say great cinematic frames are made by the people who occupy it. These pics are an example. Fab ones Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani... Much love.”

On the work front, Rasha Thadani is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan. The newcomers will be introduced in a film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Last year, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this news through an Instagram post. Sharing a collage featuring Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, and Abhishek Kapoor, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Ajay Devgn - Aaman Devgan - Rasha Thadani: release date locked… Director Abhishek Kapoor's next film - an action-adventure starring Ajay Devgn and introducing Aaman Devgan [nephew of Ajay Devgn] and Rasha Thadani [daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon] - to release on 9 Feb 2024. The film - not titled yet - is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.”

While discussing her professional advice to her daughter (Rasha Thadani), Raveena Tandon shared with News 18, “Audience is king, content is king and today, it's the audiences that decide whether you're here to stay or it's time for pack up. You have to be hard working, you have to be talented, you have to be sincere with what you're doing and then that little bit of luck as well.”