Just Raveena Tandon And Daughter Rasha Enjoying A Taylor Swift Concert In Singapore

Raveena shared this image. (courtesy: RaveenaTandon)

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani never fail to set mother-daughter goals. In her latest Instagram entry, Raveena shared a few pictures and videos from a Taylor Swift concert in Singapore. The videos show Raveena and Rasha having a gala time at the concert. Rasha can be heard singing in the video while Raveena vibes to the energy to her fullest. Sharing the videos and images, Raveena wrote, "Just mom daughter things." Raveena dropped a heart emoji and added hashtags like mygirls and bffs." Take a look:

ICYDK, Raveena's daughter Rasha loves to sing. On the occasion of World Music Day, Raveena shared a video in which Rasha can be heard crooning an English song in a family gathering. Rasha had also shared a video on her social media account. In that video, the young singer chose one of her favourite songs for the performance. It was Valerie by Amy Winehouse.

Raveena shared a long note to cheer for her daughter. It read, "On #worldmusicday I celebrate all those who are gifted with music and song! Our Nation has so much talent and we are blessed that we revel in our music, dance and Art and are free to live the musical life! Lucky are they.. Ma Saraswatis blessings! I take so much pride in the fact that @rashathadani was blessed with a talent that I never had! You'll agree with me @if you watch till the end!. One graceful singer in the family is enough! Rashas @nrhouseofdesign Maasi and me being the back up singers and indulgent audience." Take a look:

Raveena and Rasha recently visited Gujarat's Somnath Jyotirling temple and offered prayers. Rasha dropped a series of pictures sharing glimpses of the recent temple visit. The opening frame shows Raveena and Rasha, dressed in their traditional best, seeking blessings at the shrine. The next slide shows Rasha posing in front of the idols. In one of the clicks, the mother and daughter duo can be seen posing with the majestic temple in the background. Sharing the pictures, Rasha wrote, "Har Har Mahadev." Take a look:

Rasha graduated from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is reportedly to make her debut soon under Abhishek Kapoor's production.