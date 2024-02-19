Raveena Tandon Reveals Daughter Rasha Finds Her Instagram Reels 'Cringe'

Raveena and Rasha in a throwback picture. (courtesy: RashaThadani)

Raveena Tandon, who often treats her fans and followers to funny Instagram reels, recently revealed that daughter Rasha doesn't approve of them in an interview with News 18. Raveena said that Rasha calls her reels "cringe." Raveena told News 18, "I'm such a dud when it comes to Instagram and I don't know anything about it. I make these really serious and horrible mistakes. When my team tells me to post reels, I choose a funny one. I'm an actor and not an influencer. But I love the way influencers actually create content. Unlike us, they've a knack for it. So, sometimes, I bum reels from influencers and piggyback on them. But Rasha always tells me, 'Mumma, you cannot be making these reels, it's cringe!' But I love it (laughs)."

Raveena also recalled that she was the first one from the industry to make a reel on the viral trend "looking like a wow." She revealed that Rasha didn't like the reel and even asked her to delete it. However, Raveena quipped that the reel became a rage when Deepika Padukone made it. Recalling the incident, Raveena told News 18, "I was the first person in the industry to make the reel on it. My daughter just freaked out and called it cringe. She, in fact, told me to delete it from my account."

Raveena added in the same interview, "After that when Deepika (Padukone) made a reel on it, I sent it to Rasha and told her, 'See, everyone's making it! Just because Deepika made it, it's a rage. And when I had made it, it was cringe?' I keep fighting with Rasha on my social media aesthetics. I enjoy making these funny reels and I do it only once in a while if I really like something. I don't do it for the heck of it. When I see something and fall off the floor laughing, I know that abb yeh toh banaana hi hai (I have to make it)!"

Raveena and Rasha often set mother-daughter goals by sharing pictures of them together. Raveena and Rasha recently visited Gujarat's Somnath Jyotirling temple and offered prayers. Rasha dropped a series of pictures sharing glimpses of the recent temple visit. The opening frame shows Raveena and Rasha, dressed in their traditional best, seeking blessings at the shrine. The next slide shows Rasha posing in front of the idols. In one of the clicks, the mother and daughter duo can be seen posing with the majestic temple in the background. Sharing the pictures, Rasha wrote, "Har Har Mahadev." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Karmma Calling. The series is an adaptation of the ABC's much-loved crime series Revenge. Rasha is reportedly to make her debut in Bollywood with the Abhishek Kapoor directorial.