Raveena Tandon Recalls Daughter Rasha's Reaction When She First Got Papped: "Mumma, How Did They Know?"

Raveena Tandon at NDTV studio

Raveena Tandon, who is gearing up for her next OTT release Karmma Calling, shared how daughter Rasha reacted when she got first clicked by the paparazzi in an exclusive chat with NDTV. Raveena Tandon recalled the incident and told NDTV, "So Rasha said, 'Mumma, you know they found me in a salon. How did they know I was there? I said the car number. Our car numbers are the same and they are always around on bikes. So the minute they see the car, they start following." Raveena added, "Rasha was saying 'Mumma, I was going to the salon and see how I'm dressed. I said, 'It's fine, just be yourself. Don't have to change for anyone."

Raveena Tandon and distributor-producer Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha will reportedly make her debut in films soon and she is spotted at parties, screenings and events quite often nowadays. However, Raveena took a conscious decision to keep her children away from the limelight when they were kids. Explaining the reason behind such decision, Raveena told NDTV, "I think I kept my children away from paparazzi and this extra attention all through these years when they were children. You rarely saw them, you know, when they were young because I never wanted them to feel special because at such a young age if you expose them to so much attention, I think there might be a time when they are old and if suddenly that attention is taken away from them or they are not given that attention, they'll start being insecure about themselves in their lives. So I have always told them that "You are not special. It's because your mom is something, these photographers are there. I intentionally and consciously avoided taking them where I knew there will be media and they are gonna be papped."

Raveena continued, "So we always work things around like that. Let the children go with Anil (Thadani, husband) then I will walk in alone. So that they are not under that scrutiny and attention. But that worked then, now she goes out with her friends, she goes to salon. The paps know the car numbers and when they see the car, they know either it's me or her." Raveena jokingly said, "So they get me when they get me but they get lucky when they get Rasha. They are like humne aaj Rasha ko shoot kiya (We shot Rasha today). I say, "Chor do unhe, jaane do (Let her go)."

Raveena and daughter Rasha recently visited Gujarat's Somnath Jyotirling temple and offered prayers. Rasha dropped a series of pictures sharing glimpses of the recent temple visit. The opening frame shows Raveena and Rasha, dressed in their traditional best, seeking blessings at the shrine. The next slide shows Rasha posing in front of the idols. In one of the clicks, the mother and daughter duo can be seen posing with the majestic temple in the background. Sharing the pictures, Rasha wrote, "Har Har Mahadev."

Last month Raveena dropped a series of pictures of Rasha and her at Rameshwaram Temple in Tamil Nadu. Along with the pictures she wrote, "From Kedarnath to Rameswaram... our quest to complete the 12 Holy Jyotirlings is on ... Thank you Shiva for everything... Har Har Mahadev, Jai Bholenath Shiv Shambhu... At the tip of land where the Ram Setu starts, Jai Shri Ram ..." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon will be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Karmma Calling. The series is an adaptation of the ABC's much-loved crime series Revenge.