Raveena Tandon's Adorable Birthday Wish For 'Darling Friend' Govinda. Actor Replies

Raveena Tandon shared this image. (courtesy: RaveenaTandon)

Raveena Tandon shared an adorable post for her frequent on-screen collaborator Govinda on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Raveena shared a video of the song Ladka Deewana from Dulhe Raja on her Instagram feed. Raveena also wrote an extensive note. It read, "My dearest Darling friend Chichi, @govinda_herono1 This was our first song together after many misses of getting a chance to work with each other, we finally started Dulhe Raja, with the blessings of Kali Mata , and Harmesh ji at the helm. After the very first shot of this song together, I knew this is the beginning of a very long association . Here's to our films and friendship together for so many years! Happy Happy Birthday my friend @govinda_herono1 ! Chiranjeevibhava. Jai Bholenath! Samarthobhava, Aayushmaanbhava."

Govinda also replied to the post and wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes my dearest Rav @officialraveenatandon Believe me I knew it too I told Harmesh ji apki picture se zyada aapke gaane chalenge aur gaane se bhi zyada apke Hero Heroine Zintak hai! Lots of love. Jai Bholenath Har Har Mahadev." FYI, Govinda and Raveena acted in Dulhe Raja and it was directed by Harmesh Malhotra. Take a look at the post here:

Govinda and Raveena Tandon share a cordial relationship. They were spotted together at Diwali parties this year. Raveena shared a few images from Manish Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty's Diwali parties on her Instagram. In one picture, Govinda can be seen with Raveena and her children. Raveena captioned the post, "And the celebrations continue.... A walk with Mahadev, my friendly neighbour #mrs.anwar , my two princesses , Deepavali (Deepa,(lamps) and valli( in a row ) and the party with friends like family. #diwalidump."

Raveena Tandon and Govinda are one of the popular pairs of Hindi cinema. They worked together in films like Rajaji, Dulhe Raja, Sandwich, Aunty No 1, Anari No 1, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.