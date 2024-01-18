Raveena Tandon And Daughter Rasha Offer Prayers At Somnath's Jyotirling Temple. See Pics

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani visited Gujarat's Somnath Jyotirling temple and offered prayers. Not too long ago, Raveena Tandon had shared that Rasha and she are on a "quest to complete the 12 holy Jyotirlings”. Rasha, who will soon mark her Bollywood debut, has dropped a series of pictures sharing glimpses of the recent temple visit. The opening frame shows Raveena and Rasha, dressed in their traditional best, seeking blessings at the shrine. The next slide shows Rasha posing in front of the idols. In one of the clicks, the mother and daughter duo can be seen posing with the majestic temple in the background. A clip features a priest applying tilak on Rasha's forehead. The slew of pictures conclude with a gorgeous selfie of Rasha. Sharing the pictures, Rasha wrote, “Har Har Mahadev.”

Raveena Tandon also shared a montage on her Instagram timeline that comprised their recent visit to Gujarat. The video shares a glimpse of the temple and its surroundings. Raveena and Rasha also attended a bhajan kirtan at the temple. The clip revealed that after Raveena and Rasha offered prayers, the temple priest presented the actress with a shawl and a frame of the deity. In the caption, she wrote: "Somnath! Har Har Mahadev!" along with the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra written in Devanagari script.

Last month Raveena Tandon dropped a series of pictures of her daughter and her at Rameshwaram Temple, in Tamil Nadu. Along with the pictures she wrote, “From Kedarnath to Rameswaram… our quest to complete the 12 Holy Jyotirlings is on … Thank you Shiva for everything… Har Har Mahadev, Jai Bholenath Shiv Shambhu… At the tip of land where the Ram Setu starts, Jai Shri Ram …”

She ended the post with the hashtags such as Ramsetu, Rameswaram, Dhanuskodi, and floating stones.

Before this, Rasha Thadani shared pictures from their recent Kedarnath trip. The mother-daughter duo sought blessings at the Kedarnath temple. "Blessed [ heart emoji]," Rasha wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon will be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Karmma Calling. The drama series is an adaptation of the ABC's much-loved crime series Revenge.