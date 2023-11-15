Inside Raveena Tandon And Daughter Rasha's Kedarnath Diaries

Rasha shared this image. (Courtesy: RashaThadani)

Raveena Tandon's plus one for travelling is daughter Rasha. Rasha, who is all set to debut in Bollywood, shared pictures from their recent Kedarnath trip. In the pictures, Rasha can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty around her. Raveena and Rasha can be seen posing in a couple of pictures. In one of the pictures, Rasha can be seen posing with a thali of offerings. Rasha simply captioned the post, "Blessed." Rasha's pictures received love from the Internet. A user wrote, "Pics both are More Beautiful." Another user commented, "Beauty girl." Take a look:

Rasha also shared an inside video from their Kedarnath trip. Ditching the caption, she only dropped emojis. Take a look:

Rasha accompanied her mother to Diwali parties as well. She went to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party with Raveena. Sharing the inside pictures, Raveena wrote in the caption, "And the celebrations continue.... A walk with Mahadev, my friendly neighbour #mrs.anwar , my two princesses, Deepavali (Deepa,(lamps) and valli( in a row ) and the party with friends like family. #diwalidump. Take a look:

Raveena often posts pictures with her daughter. A couple of months back, she shared some mother-daughter pictures too on her Instagram profile. Twinning in black, both of them were captured at their candid best. Raveena Tandon wrote in the caption, "#offagain another time , another adventure!#offagain@rashathadani."

Raveena Tandon treated her Instafam to some travel pictures last month. The pictures were taken from various occasions. They went to Gold Coast, Queensland. In the first picture, mother-daughter can be seen posing pretty for a selfie inside a car. There are glimpses of whales playing in the water. Rasha can be seen enjoying herself while presumably her mother records her movements on camera. Raveena wrote in the caption, "Always trippin' together .. #traveldiaries #rashaandi #adventures #ourplanet #whalewatching #goldcoast" Take a look:

Rasha graduated from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School this year. She is reportedly to make her debut under Abhishek Kapoor's production.