Raveena Tandon Wished Son Ranbir On His 16th Birthday Like This: 'Love You Now, Forever'

Still from a video shared by Raveena Tandon. (courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon's “little baby” Ranbirvardhan turned 16 today. The actress' birthday-special post for him is too cute to miss. Raveena shared an Instagram Reels capturing a bunch of adorable moments of her son growing up. The clip includes snippets of Ranbir as a baby, along with images of the birthday boy posing with his mother, Raveena Tandon, father Anil Thadani, and sister Rasha. Along with the video, Raveena - in the long caption - expressed how with the passage of time, “the memory of the little baby in your arms” dims, and all you see in your mind is the “amazing young man that you brought up.” Raveena describes Ranbir as “sensitive, caring, sincere, hardworking, determined and persevering.”

Raveena Tandon's birthday wish read, “And as the passage of time, dims the memory of the lil baby in your arms, and wonder where time just flew, all you see in your mind is the amazing young man that you brought up...sensitive and caring, sincere and hardworking, determined and persevering.. all you do is thank god for all the good and blessings you have. Happy Birthday my love, my sunshine, my rock through it all. My Son. Happy 16th Birthday. @ranbirthadani . Love you now, forever.”

“Vijaybhava, Chiranjeevibhava, Samarthobhava, Widhwanbhava, Ayushman Bhava,” she ended the note.

Reacting to the post, actress Bhagyashree also extended birthday wishes to the young boy. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Ranbir." TV star Ridhima Pandit also commented on Raveena Tandon's post: "So sweet. Happy Happy b'dayyy to dearest Ranbirvardhan."

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon tied the knot with film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Rasha in 2005. Three years later in 2008, they became parents to a baby boy, Ranbir.

Earlier this year on May 30, Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani graduated from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and the actress could not be prouder. She shared an Instagram post - with some throwback photographs and videos of Rasha along with her graduation day pictures - to celebrate her 18-year-old daughter's milestone.

In the caption, Raveena wrote, "Time Flies … that's true !" Rasha Thadani is soon to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Before her wedding to Anil Thadani, Raveena adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya in 1995.



