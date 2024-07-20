Inside Raveena Tandon's Budapest Holiday With Daughter Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon pictured with Rasha Thadani. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Actress Raveena Tandon on Saturday gave a sneak peek into her vacation in Budapest, Hungary, with her daughter Rasha Thadani.The 90's heartthrob Raveena took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, posing with her daughter amid the picturesque views of the European city. In the first picture, Raveena is seen wearing an olive green co-ord set with an open-hair, no-makeup look. Rasha is dressed in a white crop top paired with a black zipper and matching joggers. Another picture shows the mother-daughter duo posing with close friends. The Mohra actress also shared glimpses of their day tour, showcasing the architectural beauty of Budapest. Raveena captioned the post: "All in a days work! #budapest."

The pictures have left Raveena's fans in awe of her beauty.One user commented, "She is looking so gorgeous even at the age of 49... goals." Another fan said: "Blessed beauties."

The Aks actress is married to film distributor Anil Thadani. The couple has two children - daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan. Raveena, who is the daughter of the late director Ravi Tandon, made her acting debut in the 1991 action film Patthar Ke Phool. She has since featured in hit movies like Dilwale, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Laadla, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and Anari No.1.

In recent years, she starred in the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, which was written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The ensemble cast included Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj, among others.

The actress also starred in the legal drama film 'Patna Shukla', directed by Vivek Budakoti and produced by Arbaaz Khan, featuring Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami, and others in pivotal roles. The film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raveena's upcoming projects include Welcome To The Jungle and Ghudchadi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)