Rashmika Mandanna Shares The Perfect Selfie With Vijay From The Sets Of Varisu

Rashmika Mandanna shared this picture. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna has treated her Insta family to a picture of herself with co-star Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of their upcoming movie Varisu. In the selfie, Rashmika is flashing her million-dollar smile as she poses for the camera with Vijay. The actress looks pretty in a traditional look, while Vijay looks uber cool in a pink T-shirt. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Varisu," followed by a white heart emoticon. A few months ago, Rashmika announced on Twitter that she signed her first film with Vijay.

Here have a look at Rashmika and Vijay's perfect selfie:

Announcing the news of her collaboration with Vijay, she wrote, "Ok now this feels like something else... Been watching sir for years and years, and now to do everything that I've been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight.."

Here have a look:

Ok now this feels like something else… ❤️❤️ Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I've been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! 😄❤️ An absolute delight.. ❤️#talapathyvijaypic.twitter.com/SHtFfKryip — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 7, 2022

Varisu will be helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie also stars R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Srikanth in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 23 on the occasion of Pongal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sita Ramam. Next, she is gearing up for the release of Goodbye, starr9ing Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The movie is slated to release on October 7. This movie will mark her debut in Bollywood. Also, she has Mission Majnu, Animal and Pushpa 2.