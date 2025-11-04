Rashmika Mandanna Shares A Closer Look At Her Rings Amid Engagement Buzz. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna, who reportedly got engaged to co-actor Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony on October 3, showed off her rings on Jagapathi Babu's ZEE5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa. In the promo of the show, Jagapathi Babu teased the Thamma actress about her close association with the name "Vijay". The actress also showed off her set of rings, boosting the engagement buzz.

In the promo, Jagapathi is seen asking Rashmika, "Vijay Deverakonda friendship, Vijay Sethupathi fan, and Thalapathy Vijay, all-time fan? So it seems like you own 'Vijayam' (success) and Vijay."

Jagapathi Babu also asked Rashmika Mandanna if the rings she was wearing were sentimental. Rashmika replied, "These are all very important rings." Jagapathi Babu then said, "But I am sure one of those rings is your favorite and it has a history of its own," to which Rashmika smiled.

Have a look at the promo here:

Vijay and Rashmika Got Engaged

Sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday (October 3), with family members and close friends in attendance. The couple is reportedly planning to get married in February 2026.

Speculation was rife as Rashmika shared some pictures in a saree, with a tilak on her forehead.

Rashmika captioned, "Happy Dussehra my loves...This year, I'm feeling extra grateful because of all the love you've been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song...Your messages, your excitement, your constant support you make every moment bigger and happier for me And I can't wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions...(sic)."

The Relationship Timeline

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. Since then, the couple continue to make headlines. Rashmika watched her film Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family. The rumoured couple were also spotted together on various occasions.

In April this year, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman. The actress shared some happy pictures from her vacation on Instagram. A day later, Vijay shared a bunch of pictures in a similar backdrop, making the buzz stronger.