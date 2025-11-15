Rashmika Mandanna On Being Trolled Over "Men Should Get Periods" Remark: "No One Will Talk About This"

Rashmika Mandanna has found herself in the spotlight after her recent comments about women suffering from period pain sparked controversy. The actress took to social media to share her thoughts after facing backlash for her remarks.

During her appearance on Jagapathi Babu's talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Rashmika said that men should experience periods at least once to understand the pain women go through every month. Her statement went viral instantly and sparked mixed reactions online. Some users accused her of being insensitive towards men.

Sharing a clip from the show on X, a fan wrote, "Rashmika's perspective on men having periods :)) Sometimes we only want our pain & emotions to be understood. It was never about comparison or diminishing male responsibilities.. but fragile egos chose to twist it that way.”

Rashmika reacted to the post and wrote, “And this no one will talk about.. The fear of going to shows and interviews is this for me.. I mean something, and it's taken in something else entirely.”

What Rashmika Mandanna Said On The Show

When host Jagapathi Babu asked Rashmika if she actually believed men should experience periods, the actress said, "Yes. I want them to get periods at least once, to know the pain and trauma. Due to hormonal imbalance, we feel emotions we don't understand. And you can't show that pressure on men because, no matter how much you explain, they don't understand the feeling. So, if men get periods just once, let them understand what period pain is like.”

Sharing her personal experience, she added, "I get such horrible period pain that I have even fainted once because of it. I've done numerous tests and consulted doctors, but nobody knows why it happens. Every month I wonder, 'God, why are you torturing me so much?' I feel like anyone can only understand it when they experience it. Which is why I think men should get periods at least once."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Telugu film The Girlfriend, opposite Dheekshith Shetty. The actress also made headlines for her alleged engagement to Vijay Devarakonda. The couple is expected to get married in February next year.