Rashmika Mandanna Made This Big Compromise For Her Success

Rashmika Mandanna soared to success with her 2016 film Kirik Party.

Ever since then, she has been one of the biggest stars down South, working with A-listers such as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Vijay Deverakonda, to name a few.

But that success did not come free of cost.

In a recent interaction with Femina, the Pushpa 2 actress spoke about the biggest compromise she had to make to achieve her success today.

She said, "I don't get to spend enough time with my family, and that has been the biggest compromise on my journey. When I was growing up, my mom always told me that you can't have your professional and personal lives on equal footing; you would have to sacrifice one for the other. Sadly, my destiny has made me sacrifice family time for my professional commitments."

Despite missing out on precious moments in her life, with her family, she is deeply grateful for them. She considers her family, her anchor.

She further spoke about how her biggest compromise was to miss out on watching her sister grow up. She mentioned it was a difficult decision.

Rashmika said, "My little sister and I message each other almost every day. I miss her terribly. I make it a point to call my mum, dad and sister whenever I can. I know she is a smart girl, and she'll grow up to be an amazing woman. I'll always be proud of her."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released in theatres on December 5, 2024, was a mega blockbuster. She was seen alongside Allu Arjun.

She will next be seen in Sikandar with Salman Khan, Chhava with Vicky Kaushal, and Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana.