<i>Chhaava</i> New Posters: Presenting Rashmika Mandanna As Maharani Yesubai

Great news for all Rashmika Mandanna fans! The makers have dropped the first look posters for her upcoming film Chhaava, headlined by Vicky Kaushal. In this project, Rashmika will portray Maharani Yesubai. And guess what? Not one, but two posters featuring the actress have been unveiled.

In the first poster, Rashmika Madanna looks stunning in a heavy-duty saree with her head covered. The multiple necklaces, earrings, nath, bangles and rings add an extra layer of royalty. The actress' traditional glam is absolutely wow. The smile on her face brings so much life to the frame.

The second poster captures Rashmika Mandanna in what seems to be a deeply emotional moment. Dressed in a red saree with royal jewellery, her tear-filled eyes and solemn expression add depth and emotion to the poster.

The posters were shared on Instagram on Tuesday. The caption read, “Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya. #ChhaavaTrailer Out Tomorrow! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025. #Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14.”

On Monday, the makers of Chhaava dropped a set of striking posters featuring Vicky Kaushal in four different intense avatars.

In the first, Vicky Kaushal, as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, holds two swords against a fiery backdrop.

The second poster captures Vicky Kaushal's warrior spirit as he roars while holding a sword and shield. The third showcases him in deep saffron attire. He is aiming a bow and arrow with precision.

Finally, in the fourth poster, Vicky Kaushal holds a trident. His fierce expression is too good to miss.

“Agni bhi woh, Paani bhi woh, Toofan bhi woh, Sher Shiva ka #CHHAAVA hai woh! #ChhaavaTrailer out on 22nd January! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025,” read the side note.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava will be released on February 14. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.