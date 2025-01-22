<i>Chhava</i> Trailer: Vicky Kaushal As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Will Leave You Spellbound

Chhava is the courageous tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. His coronation took place in 1681, and that marked the beginning of a legendary reign, that history shall forever remember with utmost pride.

The trailer is replete with stunning landscapes and elaborate dance sequences, as expected of a period production.

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who promises to uphold the glory of the Maratha Samraj, and protect it, against the Delhi Sultanate.

One can hear the depth of emotions reverberating within the glorious ruler, as the dialogue echoes, "Hum shor nahi karte, seedha shikaar karte hai."

Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Yesubai Bhonsale, his dutiful wife. Akshaye Khanna as the menacing Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, looks his part.

Some of the major highlights from the trailer are the battle sequences, taking us back into the bygone era, and the bloodshed that took place.

The ending scene has Vicky Kaushal combating a ferocious lion, the frame stays with you long after the trailer is over.

Have a look:

The makers had released an all-new poster on January 17, 2025.

The caption read, "On 16th January 1681, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Rajyabhishek ceremony marked the beginning of a legendary legacy! 344 years later, we bring his story of unshaken courage and glory to life. #ChhaavaTrailer out on 22nd January! Released in cinemas on 14th February 2025. #Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14."

Chhava is directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Maddock Films. The film will hit the screens on February 14, 2025.