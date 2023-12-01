Rashmika Mandanna 'Can't Wait' To Watch Sam Bahadur. Vicky Kaushal's Reply

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna, whose film Animal is clashing with Sam Bahadur at the box office, cheered for Vicky Kaushal's film too because she is cool like that. Rashmika Mandanna, on her Instagram story, gave a shout out to Vicky Kaushal and she wrote, "Vicky Kaushal jiiiii. Congratulations and all the best for Sam tomorrow yaa. Can't wait to watch." Replying to Rashmika's wishes, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Aren't you the sweetest Rashmika? Thank you so much and all the best to both of us. Can't wait to be back on set with you."

See Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

Sam Bahadur has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and it also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. This is Vicky Kaushal's second project with Meghna Gulzar. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2018 critically acclaimed Raazi, which was also a box office hit.

The film opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Sam Bahadur a 3.5 star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "It would be easy to describe Sam Bahadur as a Vicky Kaushal show because it is who dominates every major scene in the film. But without the fine balance that Meghna Gulzar strikes between ambition and restraint, neither the spirited central performance nor its emotional (and cinematic) payoff would have been quite as remarkable."

Speaking of Animal - it has been directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film opened in theatres today.