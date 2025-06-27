<i>Mysaa</i> Poster: Brace Yourself For Blood-Smeared Rashmika Mandanna's "Extremely Raw" Version

Rashmika Mandanna announced the title of her Pan-India film Mysaa on Friday. A blood-smeared Rashmika's fierce look will surely make an impact on your mind.

What's Happening

After teasing her viewers with an oblique image of herself in the first poster, Rashmika Mandanna announced the title of her new film with another gripping poster.

In the poster, a blood-smeared Rashmika Mandanna is seen sporting a sword (with bloodstains on it) and looking into the camera fiercely.

She described her character and wrote, "I always try to give you something new... something different... something exciting.. And this... This is one of those...

"A character I've never played before... a world I've never stepped into... and a version of me that even I hadn't met till now..

"It's fierce.. it's intense and it's extremely raw.. I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we're going to be creating.. This is just the beginnin."

About Mysaa

Produced by Unformula Films, Rashmika seems to play a warrior in the film.

While speaking about Mysaa, director Rawindra Pulle said, "Mysaa is a product of two years of hardwork. We wanted to get every detail of the world, the aesthetics, the characters and the story right. And now, we are ready to tell this story to the world."

In A Nutshell

Rashmika Mandanna has announced the title of her pan-India film. It's titled Mysaa. Rashmika is seen sporting a fierce look in the poster.