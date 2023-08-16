Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Reunion Pic Went Viral, Naturally

Rashmika and Vijay pictured together. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda started trending a great deal after they posted pictures together along with director Parasuram on Tuesday. The occasion? Their film Geetha Govindam clocked 5 years. Both Vijay and Rashmika posted the same pictures with different captions. Rashmika captioned her post, "Happy Independence Day from us to you and Happy 5 years of Geetha Govindam my loves... Thank you for everything. Really. Always extremely grateful." Meanwhile, the Liger star wrote in his caption, "So much happening today - Happy Independence Day to all of us. With these darlings because 5 years of Geetha Govindam. All set for Kushi music concert." Vijay Deverakonda attended the grand musical launch of his upcoming film Kushi along with co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu last night.

Here's a video from the Kushi musical night event:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade were rumoured to be dating last year. In April this year, when a report claimed that the actors were living together, the actress replied on X (earlier called Twitter), "Aiyoooo.. don't overthink it babu."

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked if he is dating Rashmika Mandanna, he said, "We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so a bond develops quicker."

During the show, Vijay's Liger co-star Ananya Panday, when asked about the actor's relationship status, said, "He is in rush...rush to meet Mika Singh's line" (Ananya's answer was a cryptic hint to Rashmika Mandanna, who Vijay was rumoured to be dating).