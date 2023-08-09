Kushi Trailer: Love Is Just The Start Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's Story

Still from Kushi trailer. (courtesy: Mythri Movie Makers

The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited film Kushi is here to tell us that love comes with its own set of impediments and is hardly enough to sustain a marriage. The trailer begins with Vijay and Samantha and how the two discover love in the mountainous regions of Kashmir. But soon their love story turns sour as the two families get involved and pull out all stops to prevent the lovers from uniting. Samantha and Vijay however are able to unite and get married and set out on the path to prove their families wrong. But is love enough to keep them together? To know more, take a look at the trailer yourself.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's much-awaited film Kushi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since the first look of the film was released. After their first song Na Rojaa Nuvve, the makers dropped yet another song titled Aradhya from the film last month. Talking about Aradhya, Vijay Deverakonda shared that in some way, several moments in the song are "from his life and experiences" even though he is not married. The actor also mentioned that he envisions his married life in a similar way.

Explaining the emotion captured by Aradhya, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Aradhya is a song if I try to tell it in one line - imagine a young couple, who is very much in love. They get married and it's that one year after marriage. That's beautiful, you have your own space, your own intimacy. You have all the time with this person you love. So, it is about that beautiful period post-marriage, usually before the shit hits the ceiling.”

“And in some way, a lot of these moments in the song are from my life, from the experiences that I have had. I am not married but in some sort of way, when I get married this is how I would like to see my married life to be,” he added.

Watch the full video here:

Before that, some BTS pictures from the sets of Kushi went viral on social media. Pictures and videos from the sets of the film have surfaced online. A fan page tweeted a set of happy pictures of Samantha arriving on the sets. The note attached to the album read, “Today's glimpse from Kushi shoot shows how much people are loving and supporting our Samantha…while she walks in or appears from far… Smile says it. Forever Family's fav daughter of Telugu states #Telangana and #AndhraPradesh.”

Take a look:

Today's glimpse from #Kushi shoot shows how much people are loving nd supporting our @Samanthaprabhu2 while she walks in or appears from far 🌸 Smile says it 🤌



Forever Family's Fav🫰🥹 Daughter of Telugu states #Telangana nd #AndhraPradesh 👧❤️🥳#Samantha#SamanthaRuthPrabhupic.twitter.com/GmmQQ0pjDh — SamAnu🦋 (@SamzCraziestFan) July 4, 2023

Kushi is Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's second collaboration after Mahanati. In addition to Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the Indian instalment of Citadel. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has Jana Gana Mana in the lineup.