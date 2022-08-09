Rashmika Mandanna Said This About Her Rumoured Relationship With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna(L) and Vijay Deverakonda(R). (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna) (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Rashmika Mandanna has been in the news over her rumoured relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress neither confirmed nor denied the rumours of her dating the Liger star Vijay and said, "people can talk s**t about us". The actress added that she prefers to "laugh them out". Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda worked together in the film Geetha Govindam, but it's said that they fell in love on the sets of Dear Comrade.

"Sometimes, I am like 'Arrey yaar (Oh dear), I am doing five films a year, but you are still coming and asking me, 'Who are you dating? What is your personal life?' But I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you. It has been the case since the beginning of my career... Who is she seeing, or okay, she is with this person. Actors are in the limelight, you can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I would like to tell them to not jump to conclusions unless and until I say it in my own words," Hindustan Times quoted Rashmika saying.

She added, "You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because in the end, we are public figures. We can't choose just the good bits, thinking people just focus on work and not personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything, just don't come to a conclusion. Till the time you hear from me, that is not true".

When asked that rumours of her dating Vijay Deverakonda can be heard on the chat show Koffee With Karan, to this, Rashmika said, "I find it very adorable. I have seen these episodes and conversations. I am like 'aww'. At the same time, I feel it is just a conversation, and it is not like something which you should be married upon. It's like 'Okay, this is something that they're having fun talking about, so go on'".

Lately, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday featured in one of the episodes of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. When Karan asked Ananya about Vijay's relationship status, to this, she replied, "He is in rush...rush to meet Mika Singh." (Ananya's answer was a cryptic hint to Rashmika).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has several films in her kitty - GoodBye, Mission Majnu and Animal. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is awaiting the release of Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday.