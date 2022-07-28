Koffee With Karan 7: Did Ananya Panday Just Confirm These Celebs Are Dating?

Ananya Panday in a still from the show's promo. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ananya Panday might not have won the hamper on this season of Koffee With Karan 7 but she surely did give a tough fight to Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda during the Rapid Fire round. During the segment, the Student Of The Year 2 star was asked to splill some beans on the relationship status of a few celebrities. When asked about Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya said, "He is in rush...rush to meet Mika Singh." (Ananya's answer was a cryptic hint to Rashmika Mandanna, who Vijay was rumoured to be dating). Replying to Ananya's answer, Vijay said, "You really think so?"

When asked about the relationship status of Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff, Ananya said, "He knows his Disha well." (Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating). When asked about Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya said, "She is a single pringle." Ananya summed up Kiara Advani's relationship status with these words: "Her raatans are very lambiyan," referring to the Shershaah song Raataan Lambiyan, in which Kiara and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra co-starred. She then, jokingly added, "Wake up Sid."

During the show, Vijay Deverakonda said this, when asked if he is dating Rashmika Mandanna, "We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so a bond develops quicker." When asked about his relationship status, the Arjun Reddy star said, "I have a very good relationship with my parents, director Puri."