Why Rashmika Mandanna And Vicky Kaushal Can't Get Over The Ad They Shot

Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna recently engaged in fun banter as they shared adorable pictures from the sets. The two recently shot for an advertisement, and it seems they had great fun together (or with each other's ball version) on the sets. On Sunday, Rashmika shared a picture of a ball on a stand with a smiling face drawn on it (in place of Vicky, the actress shot for the ad looking at the ball) on her Instagram stories and wrote, "apparently this is my look for you at shoot today". The Sardar Udham actor reshared the post on his Instagram stories and replied, "Was asked to 'stand' all green-faced." Well, this is not all, Vicky also offered a glimpse of his version of Rashmika. He shared a picture of a ball and wrote, "It was great working with you too Rashmika Mandanna." On seeing this, the actress dropped a hilarious response, she reshared the post and wrote, "Someone's done a goooooood job making me look like one virus. Thanks. I am touched with this lovu."

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was in the news over her rumoured relationship with Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda. In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, when Karan Johar asked Ananya Panday to spill the beans on the relationship status of her Liger co-star Vijay, she said, "He is in rush...rush to meet Mika Singh." (Her answer was a cryptic hint to Rashmika).

In terms of work, Rashmika Mandanna will be making her big Bollywood debut Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is slated to release on October 7. She also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has several films in his kitty - Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari untitled and Sam Bahadur.