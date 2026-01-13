Rashami Desai Opens Up About Battling Depression For 8 Years: 'I Was Carrying A Lot Of Baggage'

Television actress Rashami Desai, known for Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, has opened up about battling depression for eight years. She spoke at length about how the emotional baggage of those eight years took a toll on her.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Zoom, Rashami Desai shared how work helped her heal from her depression. She elaborated that neither the journey was quick nor easy, but years of effort eventually got her there.

Rashami said, "There was a time when I was in depression for eight years; it took me time. There was a lot of baggage that I was carrying. It took me years to cut down on everything and start again, and now I am back. Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki highs and lows aap khud decide karte ho (So I feel that you yourself decide your highs and lows)."

She continued, "Journey aapke kaam ki koi aur decide nahi karta. Work gives me peace. And this was also my escape world, which I realised very late. Now I am working very finely on both sides, and I am keeping a beautiful balance."

She concluded by saying that she found her safe space at work and eventually found stability amid personal turmoil.

About Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai also gained fame with popular reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Nach Baliye 7, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.

The actress reiterated that she strikes a healthy balance between emotional well-being and professional commitments.

As for her love life, Rashami Desai married her Uttaran co-star Nandish in 2012. Their love blossomed on the sets of the show, and they parted ways after three years.