'Rare Sighting Of A Smiling Arik': Gabriella Demetriades' Pic With Son Is Everything

What's not to love about Gabriella Demetriades' latest set of pictures? The model shared a set of pictures with her son Arik on her Instagram profile on Saturday and adorable can't even begin to describe them. In the pictures, the mother-son duo can be seen happily posing for the camera. Gabriella Demetriades captioned the post: "Rare sighting of a smiling Arik caught on camera." She added the hashtag #cyprus, where she is currently holidaying. The post got a whole lot of love from Gabriella's Instafam. "What a gorgeous picture," wrote Shibani Dandekar. "Love this picture," read another comment.

Gabriella also shared a solo shot of herself on her profile and she wrote: "Farm girl for a day." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #revolveme and #revolvearoundtheworld.

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Gabriella and actor Arjun Rampal are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.

On the work front, her boyfriend Arjun Rampal was seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul this year. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others. He will next be seen in Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut.