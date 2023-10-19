Arjun Rampal Let His Elder Son Arik Reveal The Name Of The Younger One

Arjun, Arik and Gabriella in a holiday picture. (Courtesy: GabriellaDemetriades)

Arjun Rampal hosted an Ask me Anything session on Instagram story on Wednesday. A fan asked him about his younger son's name. Dressed in his casual best, Arjun Rampal initially said to him, "That's personal but I guess since I am doing this at my home and you guys have been so lovely, let me tell you." Then Arjun Rampal rotated the camera on his elder son Arik, who was sitting by his side. Arjun Rampal said, "He will tell you the name." Arik, in his baby voice, said, "I love Arav, my cute brother, batty also cry in my dada's ear." Asked about the best thing about being a dad, Arjun Rampal said, "Well, I think it's just the best gift ever. You know, just to be a parent is a blessing, God's blessing and nothing beats that."

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child in July. Arjun Rampal, 50, announced the news via an Instagram post and he wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023." In the comments section, Gabriella Demetriades wrote, "Thank you everyone." Bobby Deol commented, "Congratulations dude." Suniel Shetty, Tara Sharma and other stars also wished the couple. Pragya Kapoor commented, "Finally! Congratulations! Can't wait to meet the little munchkin. The boys are gonna be so excited love to Gabby and the boys." Take a look at the post here:

On Arik's fourth birthday, Arjun Rampal wished him with an adorable post. Sharing pictures of Arik from his travel diaries, Arjun Rampal wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestie, May you be blessed with all things as glorious and wonderful like you. Love Daddy. #happybirthdayarik."

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut. He also featured in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul.