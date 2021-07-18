Arjun Rampal And Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' Birthday Posts For Little Son Arik Light Up Instagram

Arjun Rampal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Highlights Arjun Rampal and Gabriella welcomed Arik on July 18 in 2019

The trio are in Budapest currently

"My darling Son. You turn 2 today," wrote Arjun Rampal

On their little son Arik's 2nd birthday, actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades lit up Instagram with adorable greetings for the little munchkin. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed Arik on July 18 in 2019. The trio are in Budapest currently, where Arjun is busy filming Dhaakad. Sharing a set of pictures of himself, Arik and Gabriella, Arjun Rampal wished his little boy with these words: "My darling Son. You turn 2 today and we as a family are just so grateful for all the love and joy you bring. Happy 2nd birthday Arik. #happybirthdayArik." Gabriella picked some beautiful memories with Arik and shared them with this heartwarming greeting: "Happy birthday my sunshine boy. Thank you for loving me and making our world light up."

Here's how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades wished their son Arik:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are making memories in Budapest. Apart from filming Dhaakad, which also stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun is exploring the beauty of Hungary's capital. See his pictures with his family from Budapest here:

Arjun Rampal was last seen in Zee5's courtroom-drama Nail Polish, which also featured Manav Kaul. He has featured in a number of films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.

His next film Dhaakad was originally scheduled to open in theatres around Diwali 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to release on October 1 this year.