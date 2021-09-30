'Tourist At Home': Gabriella Demetriades Is Making Memories In Cyprus And How

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gabriellademetriades )

Highlights In her latest post, Gabriella can be seen chilling on the beach

She looks pretty in a yellow and blue outfit

She also posted a photo and a video collage from Cyprus on Thursday

Gabriella Demetriades is making memories in Cyprus, her "home." The model-actress, who flew to Cyprus last week, has been posting stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and her latest entry will make you go wow. Gabriella is a South African model and actress, who has featured in the 2014 Hindi film Sonali Cable and the 2016 Telugu movie Oopiri. In her latest vacation album, the model can be seen chilling on the beach at a mesmerising location in a yellow and blue outfit. "Tourist at home," she captioned the photos.

Check out Gabriella Demetriades' post here:

Earlier on Thursday, Gabriella Demetriades posted a photo and a video collage, also featuring her little son Arik, from her outing at the beach in Cyprus. "Getting in touch with the ancestors," she wrote in the caption of the clip. In the photo, Gabriella looks stunning in a black bikini. Take a look:

Meanwhile, check out some more photos and videos from Gabriella Demetriades' Cyprus diaries. We can't take our eyes off little Arik:

Gabriella Demetriades is dating actor Arjun Rampal. They welcomed their first child Arik in 2019. Arjun Rampal was last seen in Zee5's courtroom-drama Nail Polish, which also featured Manav Kaul. He has featured in a number of films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.

His upcoming projects are The Rapist, Dhaakad, The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon and Nastik.