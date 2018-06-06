Ranveer Singh's Simmba Now Has A Competition, Just When It Went On Floors. Details Here

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited film Simmba went on floors today but looks it has already found a competition. No, it's not about release dates or box office clash. Simmba, a remake of the Telugu hit Temper, has a Tamil version for competition, reports news agency IANS. Actor Vishal Krishna has bought the Tamil remake rights of Temper, directed by Puri Jagannath. Temper, starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, released in 2015. "I wanted to remake Temper into Tamil as it deals with the theme of child rape. I feel it's very important for actors to use their audiences' support to raise issues through and beyond entertainment," Vishal Krishna said, IANS reports.
Highlights
- Actor Vishal Krishna has bought the Tamil remake rights of Temper
- Temper starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Kajal Aggarwal
- Sara Ali Khan co-stars with Ranveer in Simmba
However, Vishal's film to be directed by P S Mithran (who also made Irumbi Thirai with the actor) will be different from the original version. "We are looking at an entirely different interpretation of the story. Our Tamil version of Temper would be completely different from the original," he said.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba kick-started in Hyderabad today. Like the original film, Ranveer, the lead hero, plays a cop. His character is named Sangram Bhalerao.
Team Simmba treated their fans to a picture and a video from the sets.
Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty, who earlier told IANS, "I couldn't have imagined making Simmba if not for Ranveer Singh, because he is the only actor who has the strength to pull out such a character."
CommentsSimmba, co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, releases on December 28.
(With IANS inputs)