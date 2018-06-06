Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Are All Set. Glimpses Of Day 1

Highlights
- Shooting for Simmba kick-started on Wednesday
- "Winter just got hotter!" tweeted Karan Johar
- Ranveer Singh will play cop Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba
Winter just got hotter!!!! This DEC 28th,2018!!!! #SIMMBA directed by ROHIT SHETTY starring @RanveerOfficial and #SaraAliKhan ....@RSPicturez@RelianceEnt@DharmaMovies@apoorvamehta18pic.twitter.com/rgfMKUCJll— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 6, 2018
Karan Johar also shared a fun video from the sets of Simmba. The video is proof that the film is going to be one crazy fun ride. Ranveer Singh in the video is seen introducing himself as Sangram Bhalerao in Marathi (his character from the film), when Rohit Shetty barges into the frame and chides him saying Pagal ho gaya hai kya, film ka dialogue kyun bol raha hai. Sara Ali Khan enters the frame enquiring whether it is the sets of Singham 3. Karan Johar enters at the end announcing the release date of the film. It's just day one and team Simmba appears to be having hell lot fun.
ROHIT SHETTY is back!!!! @RanveerOfficial as #SIMMBA with #SaraAliKhan produced by @RSPicturez@DharmaMovies@RelianceEnt@apoorvamehta18 releasing 28th DEC 2018 pic.twitter.com/sDSi7eqom9— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 6, 2018
Karan Johar had earlier shared the first poster of the film and introduced Ranveer Singh as Simmba.
28th December 2018!! ROHIT SHETTY will be back!!!! RANVEER SINGH as #SIMMBApic.twitter.com/tCltwAKznZ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 7, 2017
Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of a cop in the film but nothing much is known about Sara Ali Khan's character in the film except the fact that the actress plays Sangram Bhalerao's love interest.
In an interview to IANS, Rohit Shetty had said that he could have never imagine making Simmba without Ranveer Singh. "I couldn't have imagined making Simmba if not for Ranveer Singh, because he is the only actor who has the strength to pull out such a character," Rohit Shetty said.
Simmba is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Temper which featured N T Rama Rao Junior as a hot-headed corrupt cop who befriends a gang lord.