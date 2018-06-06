Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Are All Set. Glimpses Of Day 1

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba will hit theatres on December 28, 2018

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 06, 2018 18:48 IST
Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar on the sets of Simmba (Courtesy karanjohar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shooting for Simmba kick-started on Wednesday
  2. "Winter just got hotter!" tweeted Karan Johar
  3. Ranveer Singh will play cop Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba
Six months after the release of the first poster featuring Ranveer, the shooting for the film kick started on Wednesday in Ramoji City in Hyderabad. Simmba will witness the collaboration of director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar for the very first time. Karan shared a photo from the sets of Simmba featuring himself, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and wrote: "Winter just got hotter!!!! This December 28th,2018!!!! Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan."
 

Karan Johar also shared a fun video from the sets of Simmba. The video is proof that the film is going to be one crazy fun ride. Ranveer Singh in the video is seen introducing himself as Sangram Bhalerao in Marathi (his character from the film), when Rohit Shetty barges into the frame and chides him saying Pagal ho gaya hai kya, film ka dialogue kyun bol raha hai. Sara Ali Khan enters the frame enquiring whether it is the sets of Singham 3. Karan Johar enters at the end announcing the release date of the film. It's just day one and team Simmba appears to be having hell lot fun.
 

Karan Johar had earlier shared the first poster of the film and introduced Ranveer Singh as Simmba.
 

Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of a cop in the film but nothing much is known about Sara Ali Khan's character in the film except the fact that the actress plays Sangram Bhalerao's love interest.

In an interview to IANS, Rohit Shetty had said that he could have never imagine making Simmba without Ranveer Singh. "I couldn't have imagined making Simmba if not for Ranveer Singh, because he is the only actor who has the strength to pull out such a character," Rohit Shetty said.

"This is the first time we will see Ranveer playing a policeman in an action film. There are certain colourful elements in the character of Simmba that Ranveer also has. So I really had to change my writing if Ranveer would have said 'no' to my film," IANS quoted the filmmaker saying.

Simmba is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Temper which featured N T Rama Rao Junior as a hot-headed corrupt cop who befriends a gang lord.

