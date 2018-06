Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Are All Set. Glimpses Of Day 1

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar on the sets of Simmba (Courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights Shooting for Simmba kick-started on Wednesday "Winter just got hotter!" tweeted Karan Johar Ranveer Singh will play cop Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba

28th December 2018!! ROHIT SHETTY will be back!!!! RANVEER SINGH as #SIMMBApic.twitter.com/tCltwAKznZ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 7, 2017

The makers ofhave just dropped in the most pleasant surprise of the day. One of the most awaited films of this year,has finally got a release date. Ranveer Singh and S ara Ali Khan's Simmba will hit theatres on December 28, 2018. Six months after the release of the first poster featuring Ranveer, the shooting for the film kick started on Wednesday in Ramoji City in Hyderabad. Simmba will witness the collaboration of director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar for the very first time. Karan shared a photo from the sets offeaturing himself, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and wrote: "Winter just got hotter!!!! This December 28th,2018!!!!directed by Rohit Shetty starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan."Karan Johar also shared a fun video from the sets of. The video is proof that the film is going to be one crazy fun ride. Ranveer Singh in the video is seen introducing himself as Sangram Bhalerao in Marathi (his character from the film), when Rohit Shetty barges into the frame and chides him saying. Sara Ali Khan enters the frame enquiring whether it is the sets of. Karan Johar enters at the end announcing the release date of the film. It's just day one and teamappears to be having hell lot fun.Karan Johar had earlier shared the first poster of the film and introduced Ranveer Singh asRanveer Singh is essaying the role of a cop in the film but nothing much is known about Sara Ali Khan's character in the film except the fact that the actress plays Sangram Bhalerao's love interest.In an interview to IANS, Rohit Shetty had said that he could have never imagine makingwithout Ranveer Singh. "I couldn't have imagined makingif not for Ranveer Singh, because he is the only actor who has the strength to pull out such a character," Rohit Shetty said. "This is the first time we will see Ranveer playing a policeman in an action film. There are certain colourful elements in the character of Simmba that Ranveer also has. So I really had to change my writing if Ranveer would have said 'no' to my film," IANS quoted the filmmaker saying.is the Hindi remake of the Telugu filmwhich featured N T Rama Rao Junior as a hot-headed corrupt cop who befriends a gang lord.