Saif Ali Khan's Daughter Sara Reportedly Sued For Reassigning Kedarnath Shooting Dates To Simmba

Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Kedarnath. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kedarnath is aiming for November release, a month before Simmba Sara stars opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath And she co-stars with Ranveer Singh in Simmba

A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:15am PST

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:33pm PDT

Sara Ali Khan has reportedly been sued by the producers offor giving away her dates towhile she was still under contract for the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film. Guy In The Sky Productions Pvt Ltd (owned by Abhishek Kapoor) has filed a case against Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and her talent management company and demanded Rs 5 crore as damages, a Times Of India report stated. In the plea, the filmmakers said that though Sara had agreed to be available for the shoot but she retracted after she was informed that she'll be required to shoot from May to July - she had committed her dates in June to Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's Simmba , opposite Ranveer Singh.The filming ofwas stalled for weeks after Abhishek Kapoor's company and former co-producer KriArj Entertainment (owned by Prernaa Arora) got into a legal tussle regarding the film's funding. In April it was reported that Ronnie Screwvala took over as the co-producer and earlier this month it was announced thatwill release in November, a month beforeIn light of's filming issues, trade analyst Atul Mohan said Sara Ali Khan reassigning her dates for a new project was a 'fair' move. He told Hindustan Times : "When the makers ofwere not able to fulfil their commitment and complete the film on time, it's only fair on an actor's part to not waste time and give those dates to another film. The new producer (for) came on board only recently, but if that didn't happen, the film would've been delayed for another few months." Producer Amul Vikas Mohan backed Atul Mohan and said: "With, there was a big ambiguity among everyone, including the ones who are now suing Sara, about the fate of their own film... you can't expect a young new actress to hold on to it forever. Her career is at stake and she needs the right push," reports HT As of now the tentative release date ofis November 30 whilewill open in theatres in December 2018.