Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath Gets A Release Date And No, It's Not After Simmba

With a lot of hope and excitement we left mumbai for #kedarnath not sure if what we would come back with would do justice to our vision. It was nothing short of an expedition Given the terrain and weather we would face. Having wrapped and on our way back, thanks to a great crew, and supporting producers #kriarjentertainment #arjunkapoor @iprernaarora @pragyadav ..im glad our smiles are still intact #kedarnaththemovie @guyintheskypictures @sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan #jaibholenath #uttarakhand #pilgrimage #yatra #movie #passion #artists #love #loveisapilgrimage

A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT