Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath Gets A Release Date And No, It's Not After Simmba

Sara Ali Khan's maiden Bollywood film Kedarnath will now hit screens on November 30 this year

  1. Kedarnath releases on November 30
  2. Kedarnath will mark Sara Ali Khan's debut in Bollywood
  3. Sara co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath
No, Simmba won't be Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut. It will be Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan's maiden Bollywood film will now hit screens on November 30 this year, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the news on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Kedarnath gets a new release date: 30 Nov 2018... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan... Abhishek Kapoor directs." The much-delayed film, which witnessed how director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Prerna Arora had a fall out and then resolve their issues, reportedly resumed shooting in April. Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara's Kedarnath co-star have also reportedly joined the sets of the film.

Earlier this year, the director and production firm KriArj Productions parted ways after the makers accused Abhishek Kapoor of "unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement", which in turn was reciprocated by the director with an allegation. He alleged that the producers "lacked transparency" and hence, his own Guy in the Sky Pictures would produce the film. Sometime in March, the duo reportedly resolved their issues and hence begun the second leg of Kedarnath.
 


"After the dust settled down, both Abhishek and the producers realised they were personally invested in the film and did not want to hamper it in any way. Both parties sat down and resolved their issue," mid-day quoted a source as saying. Prernaa Arora had also filed a lawsuit against Abhishek, which has now reportedly been withdrawn.

Amidst reports of a rift between the director and producer, the release date was Simmba, Sara's second film, was shared. While there was no confirmation on Kedarnath's release date, it was thought that Simmba could be the actress' Bollywood debut. Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh, Simmba is slated to release on December 28 this year.
 


Which Sara Ali Khan movie are you all psyched about - Kedarnath or Simmba? Tell us in the comments below. Kedarnath releases on November 30 and Simmba in December this year.
 

