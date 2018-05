Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath Gets A Release Date And No, It's Not After Simmba

Sara's Kedarnath will now release in November this year (Courtesy gattukapoor)

Highlights Kedarnath releases on November 30 Kedarnath will mark Sara Ali Khan's debut in Bollywood Sara co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath

No,won't be Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut. It will be Abhishek Kapoor's. Sara Ali Khan's maiden Bollywood film will now hit screens on November 30 this year, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the news on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote: "gets a new release date: 30 Nov 2018... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan... Abhishek Kapoor directs." The much-delayed film, which witnessed how director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Prerna Arora had a fall out and then resolve their issues, r eportedly resumed shooting in April . Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara'sco-star have also reportedly joined the sets of the film.Earlier this year, the director and production firm KriArj Productions parted ways after the makers accused Abhishek Kapoor of "unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement", which in turn was reciprocated by the director with an allegation. He alleged that the producers "lacked transparency" and hence, his own Guy in the Sky Pictures would produce the film. Sometime in March, the duo reportedly resolved their issues and hence begun the second leg of"After the dust settled down, both Abhishek and the producers realised they were personally invested in the film and did not want to hamper it in any way. Both parties sat down and resolved their issue," mid-day quoted a source as saying. Prernaa Arora had also filed a lawsuit against Abhishek, which has now reportedly been withdrawn. Amidst reports of a rift between the director and producer, the release date was, Sara's second film, was shared. While there was no confirmation on's release date, it was thought that Simmba could be the actress' Bollywood debut . Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh,is slated to release on December 28 this year.Which Sara Ali Khan movie are you all psyched about -or? Tell us in the comments below.releases on November 30 andin December this year.