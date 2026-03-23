Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Co-Star Reveals How The Actor Reacted After Getting Injured On Set

Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but it is his off-screen gesture that is now winning hearts.

Actor Gursewak Singh recently shared an emotional account of an on-set accident, revealing how Ranveer's composure left a lasting impression on him.

Taking to Instagram, Gursewak posted a series of pictures with the actor and narrated the incident in detail. The accident took place during the filming of an intense action sequence at Amritsar's Plane House, a location featured in the film.

Recalling the moment things went wrong, Gursewak wrote, "Why Ranveer Singh is such a lovely person and a brilliant artist - let me tell you a story. We were shooting an action scene at Amritsar's Plane House, which is also featured in the film. I was behind Ranveer Singh and had a bomb that I had to go ahead and set. Then I had to move to a tractor and protect myself between its tyres, and Ranveer Singh had to cover me, as instructed by the action master."

Despite several successful rehearsals, the final take took an unexpected turn. "I don't know how I made a mistake and took two extra seconds to set the bomb. As soon as I moved, Ranveer Singh and I had a massive collision - like being hit at a speed of 70. I fell into the tyres and Ranveer Singh fell on me. His gun hit my stomach and my gun hose hit his elbow. He got up and moved away. He was hurt too, but I had fainted, and I was scared he might have been more seriously injured."

The situation quickly escalated as the crew rushed to help. Gursewak revealed that he had suffered swelling in his stomach, prompting immediate medical attention. Director Aditya Dhar was also present and offered support.

What stood out most to Gursewak, however, was Ranveer's response after learning about his condition. "When Ranveer Singh came to know about my condition, he came to me himself. I immediately apologised, saying, 'Sir, sorry, it was my fault.' I was crying out of fear and pain. But he calmed me within a minute. He said, 'Gursewak, never mind,' and gave me a hug. We stood like that for about a minute. I was emotional because of his warmth. Then he checked my injury and asked if I wanted to continue shooting or take a break."

Despite being injured himself, Ranveer chose to push through. Gursewak added, "When I asked him about his injury, he said, 'It's just my elbow. It might hurt while exercising, but never mind - let's do the scene.'"

The actor went on to share that filming continued for another 35 days after the incident, but Ranveer never once made him feel responsible for what had happened.

Expressing deep admiration, Gursewak concluded, "This is what humanity is - love and care for each other. I guess this is why he's a star, he is perfect in his place. This is a beautiful memory of my life. I pray to Waheguru to keep my brother in high spirits and bless him with even more success. Whether I call you sir, friend or brother, you've won hearts in every role."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

Dhurandhar 2 is on a record-breaking spree. On its first Sunday, the film minted Rs 114.85 crore, taking the total to Rs 411.12 crore in India. Globally, the film has crossed the Rs 691.32 crore mark, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 serves as both a prequel and continuation of the original story. It dives into the backstory of an undercover operative played by Ranveer Singh.

The sequel features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

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