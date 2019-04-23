Ranveer Singh's Comment On Deepika Padukone's Pic Sets Off Mush Alert

Deepika and Ranveer in Mumbai

Highlights Deepika Padukone posted a BTS picture on Instagram Ranveer Singh commented on the photo soon after it was uploaded The couple often have Instagram exchanges

Deepika Padukone, who is recently wrapped the Delhi schedule of Chhapaak, posted two behind-the-scenes photos of her on Instagram, which appear to be from a cosmetic ad shoot. She posted the photos with just the hashtag "#BTS." In almost no time, Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh commented on her photo saying "killing me." The couple are often seen commenting on each other's photos on Instagram. The fans just could not get over Deepika and Ranveer's social media PDA and posted several adorable comments on her post such as: "Killing me too", "god bless both of you best couple ever", "why so adorable you guys?" etc.

Here is what Deepika Padukone has posted on her Instagram and check out Ranveer's comment as well:

In a previous interview to Grazia India's March issue, Ranveer Singh shared the story behind their Instagram conversations: "Sometimes I put pictures on Instagram and my wife makes some thirsty comments and then I read the comments and then I get thirsty. It's a viciously sexy cycle."

Both the actors, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently busy with their new projects that are set to release next year. Deepika Padukone is shooting for the film Chhapaak, which is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The actress will also be starring in the fourth part of XXX film series.

Ranveer Singh is shooting for the film 83', being directed by Kabir Khan, which is based on India's historic 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer is also going to be seen in Karan Johar's film Takht, which will also feature Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

