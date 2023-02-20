Ranveer Singh's Rap At NBA Game Leaves The Internet Cringing. Read The Brutal Comments

Ranveer Singh shared this picture. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who was in Utah's Salt Lake City for the NBA All-Star game, occupied a spot on the list of trends but not for the right reasons. The India Ambassador for NBA, Ranveer played with prominent NBA stars, Hollywood actors like Simu Liu (of Shang-Chi) and TV host-comedian Hasan Minhaj but that's not why he is the topic of discussion since the weekend. On Sunday, Hasan Minhaj posted a video from the locker room where the Gully Boyactor is seen rapping in front of Simu Liu, singer-actor Nicky Jam and rapper 21 Savage among others. The clip starts with Hasan Minhaj saying, “All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the boards today. On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let's get Ranveer a bucket.” The frame then shows Ranveer getting up from his seat and rapping: “Go up against us, you will end up in bandages. We ain't 21 but we all Savages. Oh, you see my moves, they so fancy. Yeah baby all over the world they call me Shang-Chi. I throw it down, slam. You know my name, number one Latin artist in the world, Nicky Jam.”

Shortly after Hasan Minhaj shared the video, users rushed to the comments section to express their “embarrassment” and “cringe” over Ranveer Singh's rapping and “Gully Boy act.” Ranveer played the role of a rapper in the 2019 film, directed by Zoya Akhtar. “Ranveer setting us back 100 years with each sentence,” commented a user while another wrote, “From F1 to Premier League to the US, this man just continues to embarrass every Indian with his wannabe efforts.” One pointed out that Simu Liu looked “so uncomfortable” during the rap. A user criticised Ranveer and wrote, “Why is this guy embarrassing himself by being someone he's not.”

“The second-hand embarrassment on this one is hard,” read another comment. For a user, the rapping by Ranveer Singh was “cringe.” A person wrote, “Why are you making Indians look like fools?”

Hasan Minhaj's caption for the video read: “Tried to get my man Ranveer Singh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both.”

Ranveer Singh, too, shared snippets from his tour to Utah. He posted photos of himself with NBA legends Tracy McGrady, Karl Malone, Shaquille O'Neal, as well as actor Jonathan Majors, Michael Jordan, Simu Liu and filmmaker Spike Lee.

The official Instagram page of NBA India also shared a few glimpses of Ranveer Singh from the All-Star game. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh was announced the ambassador of NBA India in 2021.