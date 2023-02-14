Gully Boy Memories With Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh And, Of Course, MC Sher. Pics Courtesy Vijay Varma

Image shared by Vijay Varma. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy turns 4 today and everyone is super happy. On the special day, Vijay Varma, who played a key role in the film, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. The actor has also dropped a bunch of pictures featuring himself, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Expressing his gratitude for all the love and admiration, Vijay Varma wrote, “4 years of Gully Boy. The movie made with so much love, passion and compassion that it resonated with all and apna time aayega became the anthem. Big love to the entire team and to the audience who had made the film their own. Happy Valentine's Day people. Especially my darlings Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.” For those who don't know, Alia and Vijay have worked together in the film Darlings. Siddhant Chaturvedi was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He simply picked a red heart.

Zoya Akhtar has marked the day by sharing a picture featuring herself, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Yes, Alia Bhatt is missing. Well, it is not just us, Zoya too missed her. In her caption, the filmmaker wrote, “Missing Safeena [Alia's character] and Skye [played by Kalki Koechlin]. We turned 4.”

Alia Bhatt has shared some amazing fan edits on her Instagram Stories to celebrate four years of Gully Boy. Take a look:

For Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his debut with the film, Gully Boy is “not just a film, it's a feeling.”

In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays the role of an aspiring rapper named Murad, who dreams of making it big in the music industry. Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz were seen in crucial roles.

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Prem Ki Kahani. The actor will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt in the Karan Johar film. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for the release of The Archies. The film will mark the debut of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.