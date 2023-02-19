Viral: At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Ranveer Singh Meets Ben Affleck

NBA India shared this picture. (courtesy: nbaindia)

Ranveer Singh is making all the right noises. After all, he played the 2023 NBA All-star game at the Salt Lake City in Utah on Saturday. Ranveer, who is the India ambassador of the NBA since 2021, was part of Dwayne Wade's team, Miami Heat. Simu Liu, who is known for his role as Shang Chi in the Marvel film, and comedian Hasan Minhaj also featured alongside Ranveer. In the middle of this, a picture featuring Ranveer and Ben Affleck has created a lot of buzz. Well, it was shared by the NBA on Instagram. Here, the two are having a conversation on the basketball court. The expressions on their faces say the rest. Oh, and, we just can't miss the caption. It comes with a filmy twist. It read, “Gully Boy x Gone Girl. A special buzz was in the air at the #CelebGame.” Well, fans, just like us, couldn't keep calm. They have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis.

Ranveer Singh has also shared pictures from the 2023 NBA All-star game. Look at this picture featuring Ranveer and Hasan Minaj.

Next, we have a frame featuring Ranveer Singh and Ben Affleck.

Ranveer Singh has also dropped a collage from this time in Utah and wrote, “Thank you to all fans who came out to see me in Salt Lake. To feel your love is overwhelming. My endless gratitude.”

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanai. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the theatres on July 28. The film marks Karan Johar's comeback as a director. Earlier, the film was slated to release in the month of April.

Ranveer Singh's last film was Cirkus.