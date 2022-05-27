Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh And Karan Johar On The Dance Floor. Enough Said

Ranbir Kapoor and KJo in a still from the video. (courtesy: varindertchawla)

Glimpses from Karan Johar's 50th birthday party are keeping us on our toes. No, we are not complaining here. Dance performances at the party have taken the Internet by storm. We have already seen Kajol and Neetu Kapoor grooving with birthday boy KJo. Now, it's time to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh match steps to the evergreen song Dafliwale. Oh boy, they have just nailed it. In the video, we see KJo at centre stage. He is soon joined by Ranveer with a dafli. Then, the filmmaker asks Ranbir Kapoor to join them and hands over a dafli to him. The three men keep us hooked with their dance steps. At the end of the video, we see Neetu Kapoor joining the trio.

Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor has also shared a glimpse of the dance session on Instagram Stories. She captioned it, “Dafliwale with my favourite Karan Johar." The song holds a special meaning as it featured Neetu Kapoor's husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh was surely the life of the party and several videos posted on fan pages prove it. Take a look at this clip:

Bollywood celebrities graced the dance floor and sent our hearts racing. ICYMI, we also saw Kajol twirling on the dance floor. Yes, we fell for her once again. Kajol shared the dance floor with none other than her bestie KJo.

In fact, Shah Rukh Khan too was spotted on the dance floor. In a video, he is seen grooving to Mujhko Kya Hua Hai( Koi Mil Gaya), from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Of course, we couldn't take our eyes off him.

The birthday party also witnessed the presence of Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and Twinkle Khanna among others.