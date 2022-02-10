Ranveer Singh Is Deepika Padukone's 'Biggest Cheerleader.' Here's Proof

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, MIA at the Gehraiyaan screening on Wednesday, made up for his absence and how. The actor posted a video of himself and Deepika Padukone grooving to the Gehraiyaan song Beqaboo. He captioned it: "All the cool kids are doing it! #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan." In the comments section of the post, Deepika Padukone wrote: "My biggest Cheerleader! I love you." Earlier on Wednesday, Deepika posted a video along with her co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, in which the quartet could be seen humming the song as they posed for the camera.

This is what Ranveer Singh posted:

Deepika Padukone captioned the post: "That's how we roll."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh trended all day on Wednesday after the actress, in an interview, was asked about comments on if she had husband Ranveer Singh's permission for filming the intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan. She told Bollywood Bubble, "It's stupid that we're even reacting to it. I think, for us, that's the most important thing. I don't read comments. I'm pretty certain even he doesn't. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid."

After the trailer's release last month, Ranveer Singh gave a shout out to Deepika and team Gehraiyaan and he wrote: "My baby girl lookin like a Fazillion bucks." He added: "Moody, sexy and intense! Domestic noir ? Sign me up." Ranveer, who has worked with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy and Dhairya Karwa in 83, added, "All the favs Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa." He referred to Naseeruddin Shah as "Naseer the legend." The actor, who is working with Karan Johar in Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, wrote this for the film's producer: "Produced by the sexiest of them all."

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. It is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.