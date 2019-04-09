Ranveer Singh In Pink Reminds Deepika Padukone Of This Sweet Treat

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are so cute together (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer posted new pics of himself on Instagram "Candy," commented Deepika Padukone Ranveer is in London while Deepika is currently in New Delhi

Ranveer Singh just shared a few uber-awesome photos of himself on Instagram, which were quickly reviewed by his actress wife Deepika Padukone, who is continents away from Ranveer. In a photo of Ranveer sporting the colour pink and a bespectacled look, the 33-year-old actress wrote: "candy" along with the sugar candy emoji. Well, this is not the first time that Deepika has posted a cheesy comment on Ranveer's Instagram post and looks like there's no end to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media PDA. In a recent interview with a magazine, Ranveer described the exchange of comments on social media as a "viciously sexy cycle."

Check out Ranveer Singh's photo here and Deepika Padukone's comment below.

Ranveer, who featured on the cover of Grazia India's March issue, told the magazine in an interview: "Sometimes I put pictures on Instagram and my wife makes some thirsty comments and then I read the comments and then I get thirsty. It's a viciously sexy cycle."

Ahead of their wedding announcement, Deepika and Ranveer never really confirmed their relationship in as many words but their reactions on each other's posts said it all. In June last year, while fans were going gaga over a certain selfie of Ranveer, Deepika set the record straight with a one word comment: "Mine". The couple got married in Italy's Lake Como in January this year.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also recently found themselves plonked on the trends list for their appearance together at award shows. On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in New Delhi while Ranveer is filming '83 in London.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.