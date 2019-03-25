Watch: If Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal Choreographed Kalank Songs...

Looks like Kalank songs are a hit already with the stars (courtesy deepikapadukone )

Highlights Deepika, Vicky, Ranveer danced to 'First Class' Varun shared the videos on Instagram KJo also shared a video of Ranbir and Ranveer dancing

If you thought the Filmfare Awards were too much fun, you need to watch these after-party videos, featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and umm... Alia Bhatt's voice. Kalank is gearing up for release and all these stars decided to groove to the beats of the film's playlist and in turn, contribute to the film's promotion. It was a sky full of stars in the hours after the Filmfare Awards on Saturday as we spotted Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir, Vicky and others inside what appears to be a flight and dancing to their heart's content. The videos have been shared on social media by Karan Johar, who produces Kalank and also Varun Dhawan, who is one of the six names on the film's ensemble cast.

In one of the videos, Alia can be heard doing the countdown as Deepika, Ranveer and Vicky break into the signature step of First Class from Kalank. In another, Deepika gives major competition to Alia Bhatt's kathak steps from Ghar More Pardesiya. But Ranveer and Vicky Kaushal in background, acing the Naagin Dance moves, steal the show. The one laughing out loud in videos appears to be Alia Bhatt, who co-stars with Varun in Kalank.

"Sab saach mein First Class hain. I love it when people dance on my songs at night. I mean the day is also cool but night mein baat hi kuch aur hain," Varun captioned the videos while Deepika wrote in the comments that she really missed him on the flight.

Varun Dhawan also featured in this goofy video, featuring a dance-off of sorts between his co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. All for Kalank.

Also starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalank hits screens on April 19. The film has been directed by Abhishek Varman and is a period drama set in 1945.

