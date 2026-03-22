<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Secures Top Spot At US Box Office, Ricky Kej Praises "Global Superstar" Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge marked a significant milestone for Indian cinema, topping the US box office on March 19 while beating several Hollywood films. The film's global success caught the eye of three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, who praised Ranveer Singh as a “new global superstar.”

Kej, the internationally acclaimed Indian music composer, shared his excitement on X, posting a screenshot of the impressive US box office figures. He highlighted Dhurandhar: The Revenge as the first Indian film to reach number one in the US, outshining multiple Hollywood films and earning massive worldwide acclaim.

The spy-action thriller film grossed $3,942,000 at the US box office on March 19, followed by other top films, including Hoppers, Reminders of Him, and GOAT, among others.

“Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, becomes the 1st Indian film in history to hit no.1 on the USA Box Office! Beating every Hollywood film. Hats off to Aditya Dhar Films and team. This is one of the greatest milestones ever for Indian cinema. Truly breaking cultural and geographical barriers," Kej wrote.

The musician also talked about Ranveer's rising global appeal, “Everyone said that the Super-Star era has ended. Now we have a new certified global Super-Star: Ranveer Singh. And he deserves every bit of this success."

Everyone said that the Super-Star era has ended. Now we have a new certified global Super-Star: @RanveerOfficial. And he deserves every bit of this success. https://t.co/wYRwjgE2HE — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) March 22, 2026

An X user joked that the film's success was because of how ISI agents are shown in Bollywood versus real life, posting pictures of Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone from Pathaan next to the fictional character 'Atif Ahmed' in the movie. Kej responded with a long burst of laughter: “HAHAAHAHA….”

HAHAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) March 22, 2026

On Thursday, Dhurandhar 2 collected $3,942,000 (approximately Rs 37.05 crore) in the US on its opening day. The top position, however, was short-lived, and by March 20, Project Hail Mary took over the number one spot with $33,116,548 (approximately Rs 311 crore), pushing the movie down to fourth place. Hoppers and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come took the second and third spots, respectively.

Dhurandhar 2 also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Danish Pandor and many others.